VIDEO: ABC Shares THE MURDERS BEFORE THE MARATHON Documentary Series Trailer

ABC has shared the trailer for The Murderd Before the Marathon. The new documentary series is set to premiere on Hulu on September 5.

The three-part series, based on a forthcoming book by investigative journalist and producer Susan Zalkind, follows her as she attempts to piece together the truth behind the 2011 murders of Erik Weissman, Brendan Mess and Raphael Teken in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The triple homicide is believed by Zalkind to be the first murders committed by the BOSTON MARATHON bomber, Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

This series will be the first definitive documentary series to explore the potential connection between the triple homicide and the BOSTON MARATHON bombing and will serve as a deep dive into the evolving nature of terror attacks, the challenges in investigating them, radicalization and the connection between crime and terror in a globalized world.

The series is directed by Jesse Sweet and executive produced by Story Syndicate, the production house founded by Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, as well as Anonymous Content and Matt Cook. It is produced by investigative journalist Susan Zalkind.

Watch the new trailer here: