Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: ABC Shares THE MURDERS BEFORE THE MARATHON Documentary Series Trailer

The new documentary series is set to premiere on Hulu on September 5.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

ABC has shared the trailer for The Murderd Before the Marathon. The new documentary series is set to premiere on Hulu on September 5.

The three-part series, based on a forthcoming book by investigative journalist and producer Susan Zalkind, follows her as she attempts to piece together the truth behind the 2011 murders of Erik Weissman, Brendan Mess and Raphael Teken in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The triple homicide is believed by Zalkind to be the first murders committed by the BOSTON MARATHON bomber, Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

This series will be the first definitive documentary series to explore the potential connection between the triple homicide and the BOSTON MARATHON bombing and will serve as a deep dive into the evolving nature of terror attacks, the challenges in investigating them, radicalization and the connection between crime and terror in a globalized world.

The series is directed by Jesse Sweet and executive produced by Story Syndicate, the production house founded by Oscar® and Emmy® Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, as well as Anonymous Content and Matt Cook. It is produced by investigative journalist Susan Zalkind.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: ABC Shares THE MURDERS BEFORE THE MARATHON Documentary Series Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Kathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob BaldwinKathy Kosins To Embark on UK Tour Alongside New Single 'Let's Rewind' with Bob Baldwin
August 23, 2022

The award-winning, Detroit-native will hit several UK spots including Pizza Express Soho, The Pheasantry Chelsea and Hampstead Jazz Club. Kosins, known for her energetic and eclectic musical palette and distinguished international performance history, is thrilled to  return overseas. Check out the new single and tour dates now!
Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'Vermont Trans-Trio THUS LOVE Release 'Family Man'
August 23, 2022

THUS LOVE is a band—but also so much more. The Brattleboro, Vermont trio stand together, a bond cemented by their experience as outsiders looking in. For THUS LOVE, DIY is an ethos that reflects not only their musical vision but their very existence as three self-identifying trans artists. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates now!
Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch LineupChris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Cam & Redneck Rodeo Added To BeachLife Ranch Lineup
August 23, 2022

The BeachLife Ranch lineup of top talent includes: The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, and more.
Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'
August 23, 2022

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single “Holding This In.” The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single “Yesterday, With You” and full length album Brighter Lighting.
VIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES TrailerVIDEO: Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone Star in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Trailer
August 23, 2022

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold. Watch the new video now!