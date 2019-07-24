VH1's BLACK INK CREW: NEW YORK Returns Wednesday, August 14

VH1's "Black Ink Crew: New York" will return Wednesday, August 14 at 9PM ET/PT. Following the premiere, VH1 will debut "Black Ink Crew: Compton" at 10PM ET/PT.

It's a new era for "Black Ink Crew" as Ceaser goes back to the shop's roots, with Puma returning as now co-owner of the 113th shop. Will the two be able to get through their past and grow together? And will the past regime collide with the new one, as former faces come to light?

Cast includes:

Ceaser

Sky

Donna

Ted

Walt

Young Bae

Puma

Miss Kitty

Krystal Quani

Sassy

Crystal T

Alex

Tatiana

Following the premiere, VH1 will debut "Black Ink Crew: Compton."

"Compton" follows Danny "KP" Kirkpatrick and his crew at 'IAMCompton,' the first-ever tattoo shop in Compton. Compton, known for its musical influence and iconic street art, is an artistic melting-pot ready for the newest tat crew to share their talent.

Cast includes:

KP

Lemeir

Nessie

Ink Drippin

Vudu Dahl

Tim

Barbie





