VH1's BLACK INK CREW: NEW YORK Returns Wednesday, August 14
VH1's "Black Ink Crew: New York" will return Wednesday, August 14 at 9PM ET/PT. Following the premiere, VH1 will debut "Black Ink Crew: Compton" at 10PM ET/PT.
It's a new era for "Black Ink Crew" as Ceaser goes back to the shop's roots, with Puma returning as now co-owner of the 113th shop. Will the two be able to get through their past and grow together? And will the past regime collide with the new one, as former faces come to light?
Cast includes:
Ceaser
Sky
Donna
Ted
Walt
Young Bae
Puma
Miss Kitty
Krystal Quani
Sassy
Crystal T
Alex
Tatiana
Following the premiere, VH1 will debut "Black Ink Crew: Compton."
"Compton" follows Danny "KP" Kirkpatrick and his crew at 'IAMCompton,' the first-ever tattoo shop in Compton. Compton, known for its musical influence and iconic street art, is an artistic melting-pot ready for the newest tat crew to share their talent.
Cast includes:
KP
Lemeir
Nessie
Ink Drippin
Vudu Dahl
Tim
Barbie