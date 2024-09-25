VELMA Halloween Special Coming to Max in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Max Original adult animated special VELMA: THIS HALLOWEEN NEEDS TO BE MORE SPECIAL!, from Warner Bros. Animation, debuts THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3 on Max.

With just 24 hours to bring Velma back, the friends search for a dark spellbook while trying to avoid the wrath of a vengeful spirit. But as the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and the gang must face their biggest fears… if they all want to make it out alive.

The special stars Mindy Kaling, Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu. Additional cast includes Russell Peters, Sarayu Blue, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Frank Welker, Nicole Byer, Gary Cole, Andia Winslow, Sara Ramirez, Nicholas Braun, Fortune Feimster, Jennifer Hale, Richard Kind, Jason Mantzoukas, Saweetie, Debby Ryan, and Kulap Vilaysack.

Developed by Charlie Grandy; executive producers Charlie Grandy, Mindy Kaling, Howard Klein, Elijah Aron, and Sam Register; co-executive producer, Jessica Kumai Scott; supervising producer, Amy Winfrey; producer, Kandace Reuter; co-producer, Greg Gallant. Written by Charlie Grandy; directed by Adam Parton and Meg Waldow.

Photograph by Courtesy of Max

Comments