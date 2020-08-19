Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Unsolved Mysteries Season 1 Volume 2 Sets Netflix Air Date

Article Pixel

Coming October 19

Aug. 19, 2020  

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Volume 2 Launch Date:

October 19, 2020



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!