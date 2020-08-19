Unsolved Mysteries Season 1 Volume 2 Sets Netflix Air Date

Coming October 19

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Volume 2 Launch Date:

October 19, 2020

