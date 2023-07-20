Universal Studios to Open Dreamworks Animation World in Florida

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Next year, Universal Orlando Resort will debut an all-new themed land featuring DreamWorks Animation’s beloved animated characters. As guests step into this new land, their imaginations will run WILD as they take in the vibrant colors, sights and sounds that surround them.

They will share special moments with their favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse and explore themed, interactive play spaces and attractions that bring popular franchises like Shrek, Trolls and KUNG FU Panda to life in the most imaginatively fun ways.

The new DreamWorks land, coming to Universal Studios Florida, is part of a collection of new entertainment experiences debuting at Universal Orlando Resort in 2024 and is a continuation of Universal’s commitment to rich storytelling that places guests of all ages in the most incredible and immersive environments.

Stay tuned – more details will be REVEALED in the future.



