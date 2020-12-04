Tune in to a Live Viewing Party of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

Today Concord Theatricals, on behalf of The Irving Berlin Music Company and in partnership with Entertainment Weekly, announced a live viewing party of Irving Berlin's White Christmas on Friday, December 11 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Fans can participate by streaming or renting the film through the service of their choice here: https://found.ee/WhiteChristmasFilm

White Christmas features an Irving Berlin score including some of his most iconic songs, "Blue Skies," "Snow," "Sisters" and - of course - the title song, "White Christmas." Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this 1954 holiday classic tells the story of two war buddies who fall for two sisters. Together, the couples team up to save the failing Vermont Inn of their former commanding general.

Viewers can follow along with the Irving Berlin Twitter and Instagram, and Entertainment Weekly Twitter and Instagram, for trivia and fun facts throughout the event, as well as a chance to win some great prizes. Viewers are encouraged to use #WhiteChristmas on social media to join THE WATCH party!

In anticipation of the live viewing party, fans can watch clips from the film, learn the music by watching these official lyric videos, and listen to this White Christmas Spotify playlist, featuring covers of Irving Berlin's iconic title song.

Stock and amateur theatrical rights for the works of Irving Berlin, including White Christmas, Holiday Inn and Annie Get Your Gun, are represented by Concord Theatricals; applications can be made for White Christmas here.

