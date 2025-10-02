Tuminas’ WAR & PEACE Available for Streaming on Art Seen Films

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An HD presentation of Rimas Tuminas’ acclaimed production of Leo Tolstoy’s War & Peace is now available for purchase on the Art Seen Films platform. The 4-hour, 20-minute staging, presented in U.S. cinemas this past summer, was Tuminas’ final Moscow production before leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Tuminas went on to create new works in Israel, China, and Italy before his death in 2024. He is buried in his homeland of Vilnius, Lithuania. His War & Peace highlights the lives of the Rostov, Bolkonsky, and Kuragin families against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars. Emphasizing both the fragility of human life and the destructive force of war, the production blends theatrical grandeur with intimate explorations of love, fate, and despair, underscored by the ominous image of a comet symbolizing ever-present risk of destruction.

The presentation is part of Art Seen Films’ Artists in Exile Series, which showcases international theater works by directors who have left Russia to continue their craft abroad. Other featured artists include Yury Butusov, Dmitry Krymov, and Timofey Kulyabin.

Viewing Information

War & Peace is presented in Russian with English subtitles. The film is available for online purchase for $12.99, with ongoing access to stream indefinitely.

For more information or to purchase, visit: vimeo.com/ondemand/tuminaswarandpeace.