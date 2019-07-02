Travel Channel to Premiere New Series CODE OF THE WILD

Some of history's greatest secrets are hidden in the world's most treacherous corners, unforgiving locations that are inaccessible to all but a few. In Travel Channel's all-new series, "Code of the Wild," premiering on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, brothers Chris and Casey Keefer - extreme adventurers turned wilderness private eyes - tackle rugged territory that most wouldn't dare, determined to track down the truth behind baffling mysteries.

In eight hour-long episodes, the brothers deploy their unique set of wilderness know-how, survival and tracking techniques, picking up where the trail for most would end. Diving into icy temperatures, deep caves, rugged forests and tricky terrain, Chris and Casey pursue answers to longstanding enigmas such as the Boggs-Begich Alaskan plane crash, more than 9,000 pounds of gold and silver that went missing from the Confederate treasury, Montezuma's fabled treasure, a lost colony of Ecuadorian giants, El Dorado or the Lost City of Gold and more.

"I'm a history buff, and when it comes to unexplained mysteries, I go digging for evidence," said Casey. "The world's greatest secrets are hidden in the most perilous places. For us, that's where our journey begins. The rough and tough route is our path to answers, and every investigation is a wild adventure."

"I use my love of technology to get us closer to the truth," added Chris. "Our equipment helps us to go deeper and see clearer than ever before. And by incorporating our own outdoor survival skills, we're able to put new theories to the test. There's no place we won't go in our search for answers."

In the series premiere, the Keefer brothers are on the road to El Dorado to find the legendary lost City of Gold. Explorer Percy Fawcett was one of the many to brave this quest and is believed to have come closer than anyone else to finding it. The brothers begin their journey in Rio de Janeiro, where they uncover new information on the location of Fawcett, putting his whereabouts further north than previous records have shown. The brothers head deep into the Amazon, only to find out that Fawcett went to Mount Roraima after his stay with a local tribe. Chris and Casey follow the trail of Fawcett, hoping it will lead them straight to El Dorado.

Upcoming episodes:

"Alaska Triangle" - Premieres Tuesday, August 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

The Keefer brothers enter the mysterious Alaska Triangle to explore new leads in the 1972 disappearance of a Cessna airplane carrying government officials Hale Boggs and Nick Begich. The search and rescue mission lasted over 39 days, but the plane was never found. When a piece of metal near the purported flight path is recovered, the brothers head to sea to explore this new find. To further test their theories, Chris and Casey take to the skies on the exact same path of the missing plane. But when a meeting with Begich's son reveals information that until now has remained hidden, the brothers find themselves on a trek into the heart of Alaska in hopes of solving this 47-year-old mystery.

"Lost Race of Giants" - Premieres Tuesday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Tales of giants have existed for centuries, but there has been a lack of hard evidence to say for certain if they ever truly walked the earth. Eager to put the pieces of this mystery together, the Keefer brothers head to Ecuador, a supposed hotspot of past giant activity. Meeting with experts and archeologists, Chris and Casey follow clues deep into the jungle that will lead them to a remote and rarely seen structure, believed to have been built by giants.

"Vanished Confederate Treasure" - Premieres Tuesday, August 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

After the Civil War, over 9,000 pounds of gold and silver from the confederate treasury were stolen. Some say a secret society of Confederate sympathizers, known as the Knights of the Golden Circle or KGC, was responsible. The location remains a mystery, and it's rumored there is $1 billion worth of treasure hidden in the Appalachian Mountains. Chris and Casey Keefer discover the last location was in Danville, Virginia, so they head into THE HILLS to learn about the KGC and its secret symbols, hoping to find the lost silver.

