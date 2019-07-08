Tracy Oliver Comedy Series Ordered From Amazon, From Amy Poehler

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has ordered the new comedy series from Tracy Oliver, Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and Universal TV.

Deadline shares that the "Untitled Tracy Oliver Project (fka Harlem) is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women - friends from their college days at NYU - as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams."

Oliver shared, "This series is a dream project for me, I found the perfect partners in Amy Poehler, Amazon Studios and Universal, who have championed this project from the beginning. I can't wait to get started and share the story of these four women navigating the complexities of adulthood through their unbreakable friendship."

Oliver is known for her work on GIRL'S TRIP, THE SUN IS ALSO A STAR, and the upcoming reboot of CLUELESS.

