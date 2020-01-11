Tina Fey and Amy Poehler To Host 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Award-winning comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to THE GOLDEN GLOBES as co-hosts for the 2021 telecast.



The announcement was made by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy during the network's day at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, Calif.



The date of next year's Golden Globes will be announced at a later time.



Fey and Poehler were critically applauded when they hosted the Globes from 2013-15, receiving universal praise for their witty on-stage banter and effortless rapport with one another.



"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the GREAT NEWS that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment.



"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to THE GOLDEN GLOBES stage."



"Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen," said Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions. "We're thrilled to welcome them back in 2021."



Fey, along with Robert Carlock, is co-creator and an executive producer of NBC's upcoming Universal Television-produced untitled comedy series starring Ted Danson as L.A.'s mayor. Holly Hunter also stars.



Fey has won two Golden Globes and six Emmys for writing and/or acting for the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live." Fey and Robert Carlock are also producers of the Netflix/Universal Television series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." The show was Emmy nominated four times for Outstanding Comedy Series and an upcoming interactive special is due out later this year.



Poehler is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner, well known for her portrayal of eternal optimist Leslie Knope on NBC's beloved comedy "Parks and Recreation." She is currently an executive producer of the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy "Russian Doll" and executive producer/co-host of NBC's "Making It." She also is an executive producer and co-star of the upcoming animated series "Duncanville" on Fox.



The Golden Globe Awards, often referred to as "Hollywood's Party of the Year," is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It's also one of the few award shows that combine the honorees of both film and television. The 2020 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS telecast averaged a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, and was the No. 1 primetime entertainment telecast on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49 since THE ACADEMY AWARDS on Feb. 24, 2019 (7.7 rating).



Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 territories worldwide. Lorenzo Soria is president of the HFPA. Mike Mahan, CEO of dick clark productions, Amy Thurlow, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of Television at dick clark productions served as executive producers.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 - then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association - by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions of cinema fans around the world who demanded drama and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards - the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $37.5 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.



dick clark productions (dcp) is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and the "Streamy Awards." Weekly television programming includes "So You Think You Can Dance" from 19 Entertainment and dcp. dcp also owns one of the world's most unique and extensive entertainment archive libraries with over 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming. dcp is a division of Valence Media, a diversified media company with divisions and strategic investments in premium television, wide release film, specialty film, live events and digital media.

Photo courtesy of the official GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS Twitter account.





Related Articles View More TV Stories