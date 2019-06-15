Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and Oscar-Nominated Sam Green Are Guests on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, the director of TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM and Sam Green, the co-director of A THOUSAND THOUGHTS are Tom Needham's exclusive guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM is an artful and uplifting documentary on the life and works of the legendary storyteller and Nobel prize-winner. The film examines her childhood in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio to '70s-era book tours with Mohammad Ali. The movie is an exploration of race, America, history and the human condition as seen through the prism of her own work. Woven together with a rich collection of art, history, literature and personality, the film includes discussions about her many critically acclaimed novels, including "The Bluest Eye," "Sula" and "Song of Solomon." In addition to Ms. Morrison, the documentary features interviews with Angela Davis, Hilton Als, Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley, Sonia Sanchez, Farah Griffin, and Oprah Winfrey, who turned Morrison's novel "Beloved" into a feature film. Directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders, a friend of Toni Morrison's for over 35 years, the film premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It will open in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on June 2.

Timothy Greenfield-Sanders has produced and directed 13 films including 'Lou Reed: Rock and Roll Heart' (Grammy Award, 1998), 'The Black List' (NAACP Spirit award, 2008), 'The Latino List,' 'The Out List,' 'About Face' (HBO), 'The Boomer List,' 'The Women's List' (PBS) and 'The Trans List' (HBO.) He has achieved critical acclaim photographing world leaders and major cultural figures, including presidents, writers, artists, actors and musicians. His photographs are in numerous museum collections including the Museum of Modern Art, The National Portrait Gallery, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and The Brooklyn Museum.

Sam Green's A THOUSAND THOUGHTS is a multimedia experience featuring Kronos Quartet performing and Sam Green narrating LIVE in perfect harmony with a documentary about Kronos Quartet projected behind them. It includes filmed interviews with such prominent artists as Philip Glass, Tanya Tagaq, Steve Reich, Wu Man and Terry Riley. It will be presented at Guild Hall on Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m., in association with the Hamptons International Film Festival.

As Green tells the multi-decade and continent-spanning story of the groundbreaking string quartet, Kronos revisits its extensive body of work, performing music by George Crumb, Aleksandra Vrebalov and many others. Transcending the typical live music and film event, this collaboration quickly becomes a meditation on music itself, and the power that it has to change the world.

Sam Green's most recent projects are the "live documentaries" The Measure of All Things (2014), The Love Song of R. Buckminster Fuller with Yo La Tengo (2012), and Utopia in Four Movements (2010). Green's 2004 feature-length film, the Academy Award-nominated documentary 'The Weather Underground,' premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, was broadcast on PBS.

TOM NEEDHAM'S THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Peter Fonda, Alexander Payne, Susan Lacy, Laurie Anderson, DA Pennebaker, Carter Burwell, 48 Laws of Power's Robert Greene, Katrina vanden Heuvel, Peter Yarrow, Chuck D and Rory Kennedy.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You