Tim Realbuto Joins New Thriller WEREWOLF GAME

As previously announced on Deadline, Hollywood icons Tony Todd (the original "Candyman"), Bai Ling ("The Crow"), and Robert Picardo ("Star Trek: Voyager") will star in the upcoming social media themed horror film "WEREWOLF GAME." Joining them are the also previously announced Lydia Hearst ("Z Nation") and Teala Dunn ("Are We There Yet?").

It was just announced TODAY that award-winning stage actor Tim Realbuto, most known for his work Off-Broadway in the plays "Yes" (also turned into a major motion picture, with Realbuto in the lead), "Lost In Yonkers" (opposite Erin Davie and Tony Award nominee Beth Fowler), and the musical "The Wrong Box" (at Theatre For The New City), has joined Todd, Ling, Picardo, Hearst, and Dunn as part of the principal cast of "WEREWOLF GAME."

Realbuto, who will also star in the upcoming film "Bobcat Moretti" opposite Vivica A. Fox, Taryn Manning, and Academy Award nominee Sally Kirkland, has been cast as Raymond in the new thriller.

The film will be helmed by emerging genre directors, Jackie Payne and Cara Brennan.

Written by Payne, Werewolf Game is based on the party game of social deduction invented by Dimitry Davidoff in 1986. In the film, twelve strangers are kidnapped by a social media company and forced to play a game where they vote on who amongst them to murder.

Realbuto's character Raymond is one of the twelve strangers.

In a statement, Realbuto said: "Jackie and Cara watched an early cut of my last film and offered me the role of Raymond in this exciting new project. I read the script and was completely blown away by its intensity, wit, cleverness, and surprising humor. I've always wanted to do a horror film and this is the perfect one for me. Let the games begin!"

The genre-bending thriller is crafted to be PG-13 to enrapture teen and adult audiences alike. Filming is set to begin in early April in Los Angeles, California.

Realbuto is repped by Peter Yanke at Phirgun Mair Worldwide and Sherry Kilpatrick at GTK PR Talent.