The Safdie Brothers & Nathan Fielder Team for THE CURSE on Showtime

Deadline reports that Showtime will produce "The Curse," a new comedy from Benny & Josh Safdie and Nathan Fielder.

The Safdie brothers recently released "Uncut Gems," a major awards season contendor. Fielder created and stars on Netflix's "You."

Fielder and Benny Safdie will star on the series, which explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple who star in Flipanthropy, their troubled HGTV show.

Fielder plays the husband, while Safdie will star as the producer of their TV show.

Read the original story on Deadline.





