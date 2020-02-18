The Safdie Brothers & Nathan Fielder Team for THE CURSE on Showtime

Advertisement

Deadline reports that Showtime will produce "The Curse," a new comedy from Benny & Josh Safdie and Nathan Fielder.

The Safdie brothers recently released "Uncut Gems," a major awards season contendor. Fielder created and stars on Netflix's "You."

Fielder and Benny Safdie will star on the series, which explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple who star in Flipanthropy, their troubled HGTV show.

Fielder plays the husband, while Safdie will star as the producer of their TV show.

