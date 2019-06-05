The Royal Ballet's ROMEO AND JULIET Heads to U.S. Theaters

Audiences across the USA can catch The Royal Ballet's critically acclaimed Romeo and Juliet from The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London at their local movie theater from July 2 (varying dates across markets), which closes the magnificent 2018/19 cinema season.

Royal Ballet Principal dancers Matthew Ball and Yasmine Naghdi dance the young lovers Romeo and Juliet in Kenneth MacMillan's 20th-century balletic reworking of Shakespeare's great romantic play, set in 16th-century Verona. The ballet features stunning pas de deux for the young lovers and exciting crowd scenes, including some breathtaking sword fights. MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet has been performed more than 400 time since it was given its premiere in 1965 and is a staple of The Royal Ballet's repertory.

The Royal Opera House cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews presented, for ballet, by Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell, as well as incredibly detailed close-ups of performers. Audiences are never far from a performance at the Royal Opera House.



The ballet lasts three hours, including two intervals.





