Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book

The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” is being published by Grand Central Publishing and releases in hardback, Audiobook and ebook on June 6, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  

When RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE first premiered in 2009, the series was classic counterculture, providing a groundbreaking platform for queer artists and entertainers. Thirteen years, over 400 drag queen contestants, and 27 Emmys later, the series has become a cultural phenomenon and instantly recognizable fixture of the zeitgeist.

"AND DON'T F&%K IT UP" will follow RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons and its rise from industry outsider to award-winning, international franchise. Through the narrative of Drag Race, "AND DON'T F&%K IT UP" tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans.

Written by seasoned entertainment reporter Maria Elena Fernandez in collaboration with World of Wonder, the story begins with RuPaul's 34-year friendship and business relationship with Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato and their production company World of Wonder.

Together, Bailey, Barbato and World of Wonder helped to launch RuPaul into superstardom, and later talked him into giving a drag reality show a chance. From there, "AND DON'T F&%K IT UP" traces the evolution of the show-and its queens-through a decade of gag-worthy seasons, serving up behind-the-scenes realness rangingfrom Ongina's decision to reveal her HIV+ status to THE STORY BEHIND Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fiasco.

"One thing that has always been true about RuPaul's Drag Race is that it takes a village, people." Said World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. "We are so excited that those people have shared their stories and anecdotes, and cannot wait to take readers behind the curtain of Drag Race. The result of all these voices is a tale that is every bit as fascinating as the show itself; joyous, uplifting, honest. We hope readers will both laugh and cry - and laugh again."

""Before Drag Race premiered, I was drawn to the artistry and entertainment value of drag but I had never considered the bravery behind the transformation process or spent much time thinking about the person behind the makeup and wig," shared author Maria Elena Fernandez. "Drag Race opened me up and made me a better human, so when I was approached about working on an oral history of this cultural juggernaut's first decade, the answer was a resounding Yas, Queen! Come for the tea, stay for the shade.""

With a history as shady and funny as it is dramatic and inspiring, RuPaul's Drag Race serves as a mirror reflecting the cultural and political shifts of our time. Its meteoric rise as an once-in-a-generation success story is explored here as never before, in intimate, exuberant, unfettered detail.

"AND DON'T F&%K IT UP" is being published by Grand Central Publishing and releases in hardback, Audiobook and ebook on June 6, 2023 in the US. Pre-ordering is now available HERE and wherever books are sold.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring 2 Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THE BLACKLIST to End With Season 10 on NBC Photo
THE BLACKLIST to End With Season 10 on NBC
In its landmark 10th season, “The Blacklist” returns as Raymond Reddington (James Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington’s covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge - testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before.
VIDEO: Isaac Mizrahi Sends Out a Message to Dan Levy Live on SHERRI Photo
VIDEO: Isaac Mizrahi Sends Out a Message to Dan Levy Live on SHERRI
n ‘Sherri,’ iconic fashion designer and entertainer Isaac Mizrahi revealed whom he would cast in the movie of his life - DAN LEVY - and he’s not afraid to shoot his shot LIVE on Sherri! Watch the video clip now!
How to Watch C-SPANs State of the Union Coverage Photo
How to Watch C-SPAN's State of the Union Coverage
The preview show will also include an interview with Marquette University Political Science Professor Julia Azari discussing the history and evolution of the State of the Union.  C-SPAN will have LIVE footage from the House chamber as the Senate, Supreme Court, special guests and other dignitaries arrive.

From This Author - Michael Major


Veteran Duo Orbital Release Single 'Are You Alive?' Featuring Penelope IslesVeteran Duo Orbital Release Single 'Are You Alive?' Featuring Penelope Isles
February 1, 2023

The new track follows the BBC6 Music playlisted lead single 'Dirty Rat', an incendiary collaboration with Sleaford Mods, and “Ringa Ringa (The Old Pandemic Folk Song)” featuring The Mediaeval Baebes (“The duo have transformed a creepy nursery rhyme into a dancefloor filler” Evening Standard.)
Bill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason HannBill and Jilian Nershi Announce 2023 Spring Tour Featuring Jason Hann
February 1, 2023

Bill Nershi (The String Cheese Incident) & Jilian Nershi announced a 13-date spring tour featuring fellow bandmate and String Cheese Incident percussionist Jason Hann, marking the first time ever touring as a trio and full spring tour for Bill & Jilian. The tour will kick off on March 16 in Boulder, CO, before going to the West Coast in April.
THE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This MonthTHE CIRCUS to Return to Showtime With New Season This Month
February 1, 2023

Hosts John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri pull back the curtain on this extraordinarily fractured and volatile moment for American democracy. THE CIRCUS hits the ground running in 2023 to examine a new era of divided government as President Joe Biden braces for withering GOP-led House investigations.
Thrice Release Re-Recorded Version of 'The Artist In The Ambulance'Thrice Release Re-Recorded Version of 'The Artist In The Ambulance'
February 1, 2023

California rock band Thrice just shared a brand-new, re-recorded version of The Artist In The Ambulance. The album revisits all twelve original tracks, featuring guest vocals from Ryan Osterman (Holy Fawn), Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music), Sam Carter (Architects), Mike Minnick (Curl Up And Die), Brian McTernan (Be Well), and Andy Hull.
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & More
February 1, 2023

This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new classic movie musicals like The Music Man, to new Broadway cast recordings from Kimberly Akimbo and KPOP!
share