The CW Announces Spring 2020 Premiere Dates

The CW Network today announced premiere dates for the broadcast debut of the brand new DC Universe series STARGIRL, the second season of IN THE DARK and the seventh and final season of THE 100.

New series STARGIRL, starring Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson and Amy Smart, will make its CW debut on Tuesday, May 12 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), one day after it makes its digital debut on the DC Universe subscription service (Monday, May 11). Additionally, every episode of STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW's free digital platforms (CWTV.com and The CW app), following its broadcast on The CW Network.

On Tuesday, May 26, STARGIRL will move one hour earlier to the 8:00-9:00pm time period for the remainder of its season.

THE 100 will begin its seventh and final season on Wednesday, May 20 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The second season of IN THE DARK, starring Perry Mattfeld, will premiere on Thursday, May 28 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

Under The CW's new digital strategy, each episode of the network's new series, including BATWOMAN, NANCY DREW, KATY KEENE and now STARGIRL, are available to stream following their linear broadcast, allowing viewers to catch up from the beginning at any point throughout the season on CWTV.com and The CW app - free, with no subscription, login or authentication required, and fully ad-supported. As with all new series this season, following the finale of STARGIRL, the full season will be available to binge on The CW's digital platforms.

The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, "Bella and the Bulldogs," "School of Rock," "The Goldbergs") as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Titans") executive produces STARGIRL with Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar"), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.





Related Articles View More TV Stories