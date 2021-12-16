The Academy Names Jennifer Davidson Chief Communications Officer

Jennifer Davidson has been promoted to Chief Communications Officer for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, announced TODAY by Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, to whom she will continue to report.

Davidson has served as Executive Vice President, Communications since joining the Academy staff in March 2020. In this expanded role, she will continue to oversee publicity and corporate communications campaigns, including the Oscars and internal membership communications, as well as press outreach for the organization's year-round programming, education, preservation and inclusion efforts. Davidson also will continue to work in close collaboration with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures as a strategic advisor on overall communications policy.

"Jennifer is a strategic, no-nonsense communications executive with exceptional instincts. Her passion for our mission, her knowledge of our media and film community, and her years of experience have made her an invaluable part of our senior leadership team and the entire Academy," said Hudson.

Before the Academy, Davidson served as Executive Vice President for Babygrande PR, creating and implementing strategic positioning and branding objectives for such companies as ITV America and Wheelhouse Entertainment. She also oversaw program publicity, corporate and business press outreach, and media relations for the various production companies and content creators she represented. Prior to that, Davidson served as Vice President, Media Relations at Sony Pictures Television, overseeing the studio's domestic publicity for primetime and daytime series, pilots and awards campaign strategy. She began her career at NBC in talent relations and publicity.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.