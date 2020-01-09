Terri Minsky Steps Down as LIZZIE MCGUIRE Showrunner

Deadline reports that Terri Minsky, creator of Lizzie McGuire, has stepped down as showrunner on the upcoming Disney Plus revival series.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to 'Lizzie McGuire' and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show," a Disney spokesperson said.

In the series, Lizzie McGuire (Duff) is a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Like the original series, it was to include the familiar animated version of a young Lizzie who offers up funny, revealing commentary on what 30-year-old Lizzie is really thinking.

Hillary Duff reprises her role from the original Disney Channel series.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories