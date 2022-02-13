Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Television Producer Beryl Vertue Dies at 90

She passed away peacefully from natural causes on the night of February 12th.

Feb. 13, 2022  
Acclaimed British television producer Beryl Vertue passed away peacefully of natural causes on the night of February 12th. The news was released by her daughters, Sue and Debbie Vertue this morning. According to Deadline, the Vertue daughters stated, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that we have to share the sad news that mum passed away peacefully last night. It wasn't Covid, it was just her nearly 91-year-old body saying enough is enough."

They also mentioned that their was mother was their "best friend, our mentor, our adviser, our role model, our holiday companion, our giggle-maker and our boss. ...She was more than a mother to us - she was also a friend. To many in the industry she was more than a friend - she was often a mother."

Vertue was also an agent and executive. In 1979, she founded Hartswood Films, her independent film company. According to her IMDB profile, she was a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) Award recipient in the 2016 Queen's New Years Honours List "for her services to television drama".

The executive began her life as a secretary, ultimately rising to become the chairman of her own company. Some of her most famous production credits include Men Behaving Badly, Jekyll, Sherlock, Till Death Do Us Part, Tommy, Lady Chatterly's Lover, and Supernova, among many others.

Photo Credits: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP (via Deadline)


