Taika Waititi in Talks to Helm an Upcoming STAR WARS Project

Deadline reports that director Taika Waititi has been approached to direct an upcoming "Star Wars" project.

Waititi is a two-time Oscar nominee. His most recent film, "Jojo Rabbit," is up for several awards.

There is no word of whether the "Star Wars" project is for film or for Disney Plus. Waititi recently directed an episode of "The Mandalorian." He voices IG-11 on the series.

He is best known for his work directing "Thor: Ragnorak" and "What We Do in the Shadows."

Read the original story on Deadline.





