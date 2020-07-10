TNT Programming Alert: Week Of 7-27-20

TNT Programming Alert

Week of July 27

AEW: DYNAMITE

Wednesday, July 29, at 8:00pm ET/PT

Giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years, AEW: Dynamite offers fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches every week, along with real sports analytics. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, AEW Men's World Champion Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS

Sunday, August 2, at 9:00pm ET/PT

"Belly of the Beast"

After the horrific murder of a Lying-In Hospital employee, the team are now hot on the heels of the murderer. Sara (Dakota Fanning) enlists the help of Joanna (Brittany Batchelder) to tail their prime suspect. Sara, Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and Moore (Luke Evans) try and put the pieces together, but they find that not even Sara's office is out of the killer's reach.

THE ALIENIST: ANGEL OF DARKNESS

Sunday, August 2, at 10:00pm ET/PT

"Memento Mori"

Sara (Dakota Fanning) and Moore (Luke Evans) return to the killer's abandoned house IN SEARCH OF new information about their suspect. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) faces ruin after a tragic incident at the Institute. Sara and the team are enlisted to rescue another missing child, but this time they must work with their adversary, former Commissioner Thomas Byrnes (Ted Levine).

