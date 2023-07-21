TLC Reveals Third 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couple

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC. 

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

TLC Reveals Third 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couple

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.

Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC. 

ANGELA & MICHAEL

Angela and Michael are in love but the long-distance relationship has taken a toll on them over the last five years and now they find themselves world apart physically and emotionally. Loneliness has led them to make bad decisions and to be suspicious of one another. Can the retreat help them forgive, learn to trust again, bridge the gap in their communication, and figure out how to stay close despite the distance, or will old habits die hard and ultimately lead to the end of Angela and Michael’s relationship? 

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction , for TLC. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS is produced by Somethin’ Else and is available on all podcast platforms. 

About TLC 

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats Photo
AMC Theaters Will Not Charge More For Better Seats

AMC Theaters have abandoned their plan to charge more money for better seats in movie theaters. The largest movie theater chain in the U.S., will plan to leave the cost of all of the seats in their theaters the same. The decision was made after they had tested the initiative at three theaters, with plans to roll it out nationwide later this year. 

2
Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More Photo
Listen: BARBIE Movie Soundtrack Released With Lizzo, HAIM & More

BARBIE THE ALBUM features new tracks from an unprecedented lineup of artists including Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Lizzo, KAROL G, Charli XCX, PinkPantheress, Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, The Kid LAROI, Tame Impala, HAIM, GAYLE and FIFTY FIFTY feat. Kali. Barbie star Ryan Gosling also joins the robust roster of soundtrack artists .

3
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special Photo
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, a CNN Original, returns with a deep dive from CNN Correspondent Brynn Gingras into the 13-year investigation into multiple murders of young women along Gilgo Beach and the man, Rex Heuermann, who has now been charged with these crimes.

4
Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Photo
Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, feautring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne, has been released. The new season of the hit anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Travis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood RootsTravis Tritt Releases First-Ever Gospel Project, 'Country Chapel,' Inspired by His Childhood Roots
Video: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' VisualVideo: Alis Vibe Releases 'Surfing the Light' Visual
Anderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN SpecialAnderson Cooper to Explore the Gilgo Beach Killer in CNN Special
Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100Jo Dee Messina's Latest Single 'Just To Be Loved' Debuts In Mediabase's Top 100

Videos

Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US