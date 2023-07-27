TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.

Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately.

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

KALANI & ASUELU arrive at the resort in a state of relationship crisis. As they navigate their trust issues, huge revelations come to light. Trying to reconnect through therapy, can Kalani and Asuelu move past their indiscretions and find love again, not just for them but for the sake of their children?

MOLLY & KELLY have reached a point where they struggle to communicate. After a few short months of living together in Georgia, Molly and Kelly separated and are questioning if they really know each other at all. They actively work together to try to rekindle the romance. Will this retreat give them hope of finding their love again?

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction , for TLC. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS is produced by Somethin’ Else and is available on all podcast platforms.

