TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC. 

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Five 90 DAY FIANCÉ couples have reached their breaking points. In a final attempt to salvage their relationships, each couple will participate in a couples retreat to determine whether or not they can heal old wounds.

Alongside a team of professionals, they’ll actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. Explosive group therapies, intense couples’ sessions, past life regressions, unique on-and-off-resort activities, and so much more ensue. At the end of the retreat, each couple must decide if they will stay together or move on, separately. 

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT premieres on Monday, August 14th at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

KALANI & ASUELU arrive at the resort in a state of relationship crisis. As they navigate their trust issues, huge revelations come to light. Trying to reconnect through therapy, can Kalani and Asuelu move past their indiscretions and find love again, not just for them but for the sake of their children? 

MOLLY & KELLY have reached a point where they struggle to communicate. After a few short months of living together in Georgia, Molly and Kelly separated and are questioning if they really know each other at all. They actively work together to try to rekindle the romance. Will this retreat give them hope of finding their love again? 

90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction , for TLC. 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT SESSIONS is produced by Somethin’ Else and is available on all podcast platforms. 

About TLC 

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 75 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. TLC is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming.

Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products.



