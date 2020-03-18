TLC Announces Announces Upcoming Premieres and More!

TLC announces upcoming premieres and more!

Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta New season premieres Saturday, March 21 at 8pm ET/PT

Finding the perfect wedding gown isn't easy, finding multiple bridesmaid's dresses can be even even harder. This season, for the first time ever, viewers will get the entire Bridals by Lori experience. Lori and Monte have to work double duty to maintain order while running between wedding gown appointments upstairs and a full-scale war on the bridesmaids floor. The endearingly outrageous duo help Jessa Duggar's sister-in-law find the courage to choose an anything-but-modest gown and race the clock with a COUNTRY MUSIC duo who need to find the perfect bridesmaids dresses before their big tour with Carrie Underwood. Whether it's refereeing a fight over crop top bridesmaids gowns or calming an upset family over a bride's see-through bridal gown, Lori and Monte go to extreme lengths to ensure every bride finds the dress of her dreams. But before the season is over, the team will face their toughest challenge when Lori suffers a bad fall during an appointment and has to face a long recovery.

Little People, Big World New season premieres Tuesday, March 31 at 9pm ET/PT

It's a season of change for the Roloffs. Amy starts her search for a new home, while her boyfriend Chris prepares for a different milestone-one that involves a diamond ring! Right as Zach and Tori are getting the hang of being parents to son Jackson, they find out Tori is pregnant again, but this pregnancy proves far more difficult than her first. On the other side of the farm, Matt and his girlfriend Caryn are figuring out what their future together looks like, and while a lot is up in the air, keeping up with the farm is still a top priority.

7 Little Johnstons New episodes premiere Tuesday, March 31 at 10pm ET/PT

Contact: Danielle Matlin, Danielle_Matlin@discovery.com, 310-975-1630

The world's largest known little family returns as the Johnston kids are at an exciting and important transition in their adolescent lives. This season, Jonah is finishing up his freshman year of college but is struggling with his grades, Anna is getting ready to graduate high school and is preparing to leave home for the first time and, Elizabeth is wrapping up her junior year of high school and her prom date, Brice, has officially asked her to be his girlfriend. The younger kids, Emma and Alex, are about to enter eighth grade, and Emma is talking to a new boy she met at the Little People's Association Conference. While all these changes are going on, Trent has an ongoing sharp pain in his abdomen that they have yet to find the cause for. The new episodes kick off with Trent and Amber reminiscing on how they met. The similarity of their love story to the movie "Grease" inspires THE FAMILY to create a music video with costumes, dance moves and a fun song created just for them.

Dragnificent! New series premieres April 19 at 11:00pm ET/PT before moving to its regular time slot on Mondays at 10:00pm ET/PT

Dragnificent! features four of America's most beloved drag queens, Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor who come to the rescue of someone who wishes for a mega-makeover and transformation as part of an upcoming life milestone. Whether it's a bride who doesn't feel beautiful enough to walk down the aisle, an alumna who wants to strut her stuff at an upcoming high school reunion, or a woman who is having trouble coming to terms with her new body after losing a massive amount of weight, there is nothing our team of experts can't tackle. No matter how big the event or transformation, our fairy godmothers are just the team needed to give these people the confidence, courage and grace they need to be their best at the biggest moments of their lives.

Upcoming Marathons

Thursday 3/19: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; DR. PIMPLE POPPER from 3pm-8pm

Friday 3/20: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; SAY YES TO THE DRESS from 3pm-7pm

Saturday, 3/21: SAY YES TO THE DRESS Atlanta from 6am-8pm

Tuesday 3/24: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; MY BIG FAT FABULOUS LIFE from 3pm-8pm

Wednesday 3/25: My 600lb Life from 12pm-8pm

Thursday 3/26: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; DR. PIMPLE POPPER from 3pm-8pm

Friday 3/27: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; SAY YES TO THE DRESS from 3pm-7pm

Monday 3/30: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days from 12pm-6pm

Tuesday 3/31: 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS from 6am-1pm, LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD from 1pm-9pm

Wednesday 4/1: My 600lb Life from 12pm-8pm

Thursday 4/2: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; DR. PIMPLE POPPER from 3pm-8pm

Friday 4/3: My 600lb Life from 12pm-3pm; SAY YES TO THE DRESS from 3pm-7pm

Currently On Air

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days New episodes premiere Sundays at 8pm ET/PT

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows couples before the K-1 visa process begins, from how they found each other, to meeting in person for the first time and traveling to a foreign country with surprises along the way. Despite challenges including 20-year age gaps, language barriers and questionable pasts, these lovestruck hopefuls travel across the world to meet the person they believe is their soulmate

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk New episodes premiere Sundays at 11pm ET/PT

Individuals previously featured in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise give their own juicy take on that night's premiere episode, all from the comfort of their own home.

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? New episodes premiere on TLC GO every Sunday; episodes will air on TLC starting Monday, April 20 at 9pm ET/PT

90 Day Fiancé: What Now? follows individuals featured previously in the franchise as they continue to navigate their lives before, during or after saying "I do" (or "I don't"), tackling major life moments and decisions along the way.

Sister Wives New episodes premiere Sundays at 10pm ET/PT

The SISTER WIVES have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family's polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they've ever been. Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties THE FAMILY needs for Kody's four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster. In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there's much to celebrate as well. Meri's daughter Mariah and her girlfriend Audrey get engaged and Janelle's daughter Madison has a second baby!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life New episodes premiere Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT

The series follows Whitney Thore as she juggles her dance career, continues to fight through body shaming while dealing with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and navigates the hilarious and emotional circle of her family and friends. This season Whitney has made some big changes with a new business and a new life in Charlotte, North Carolina. But with Whitney's new opportunities and a new love interest, her friends back in Greensboro feel left behind. Meanwhile, Whitney's fitness journey continues as she pushes herself to complete new challenges and hit new records.

My 600-lb Life New episodes premiere Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT

The emotional fan-favorite series MY 600-LB LIFE follows people who are struggling to escape the prison that their own bodies have become. Viewers will see first-hand their hardships with addiction, dependence and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships. Each episode will give viewers an inside look at the most extreme emotional and physical journeys to life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan, and their continued incredible progress thereafter, living the lives they had hoped for.

Save My Skin New episodes premiere Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT

TLC heads across the pond to the PRIVATE PRACTICE of Dr. Emma Craythorne, one of England's top dermatologists, as she diagnoses and treats patients with extreme skin conditions. From uncontrollable eczema and disfiguring keloids to massive lipomas and overgrown noses, Dr Emma's determination, charm, and boundless empathy-along with state-of-the-art office and cutting-edge dermatological treatments-transform not only her patients' looks, but also their lives.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You