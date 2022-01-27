TICK, TICK... BOOM! & More Nominated for 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors announced TODAY the nominations for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, and documentaries. The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie awards on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Theater at the ACE Hotel, with an after-party to be held at the historic Clifton's Republic. As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award - traditionally recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film - will be presented to the Sundance Institute for their exemplary work to diversify cinema. Also previously announced, film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The Anne V. Coates Award for Student editing will be announced later.



A full list of nominees for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:



BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):



Belfast

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE



Dune

Joe Walker, ACE



King Richard

Pamela Martin, ACE



No Time to Die

Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE



The Power of the Dog

Peter Sciberras



BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Cruella

Tatiana S. Riegel ACE



Don't Look Up

Hank Corwin, ACE



The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun

Andrew Weisblum, ACE



Licorice Pizza

Andy Jurgensen



tick, tick...BOOM!

Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE





BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto

Jeremy Milton, ACE



Luca

Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak



The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Greg Levitan



Raya and the Last Dragon

Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein



Sing 2

Gregory Perler, ACE



BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Flee

Janus Billeskov Jansen



The Rescue

Bob Eisenhardt, ACE



Summer of Soul......Or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised

Joshua L. Pearson



Val

Ting Poo, Leo Scott



The Velvet Underground

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz





BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

100 Foot Wave "Sea Monsters"

Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin



1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything "Starman"

Sam Blair



Allen V. Farrow "Episode 1"

Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens



The Beatles: Get Back "Episode 3"

Jabez Olssen



Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry

Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE





BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself "Fixed"

Kenneth LaMere ACE



Kevin Can F**k Himself "The Grand Victorian"

Ivan Victor, ACE



Kevin Can F**k Himself "Live Free or Die"

Daniel Schalk, ACE





BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Curb Your Enthusiasm "Igor, Gregor, & Timor"

Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno



Curb Your Enthusiasm "The Mormon Advantage"

Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE



Hacks "1.69 Million"

Susan Vaill, ACE



Ted Lasso "No Weddings and a Funeral"

A.J. Catoline, ACE



Ted Lasso "Rainbow"

Melissa McCoy, ACE





BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Euphoria "f Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob"

Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov



Lupin "Chapter 1"

Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez



Squid Game "Gganbu"

Nam Na-young



Succession "All the Bells Say"

Ken Eluto, ACE



Succession "Chiantishire"

Jane Rizzo





BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Kate

Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE



Lupe

Shiran Carolyn Amir



Oslo

Jay Rabinowitz, ACE





BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Dopesick "First Bottle"

Douglas Crise, ACE



Mare of Easttown "Fathers"

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo



Mare of Easttown "Illusions"

Amy E. Duddleston, ACE



The White Lotus "Departures"

John M. Valerio, ACE



The White Lotus "Mysterious Monkeys"

Heather Persons



BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive "Man on Fire"

Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor



MasterChef: Legends "Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown"

Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE



Queer Eye "Angel Gets Her Wings"

Nova Taylor, Sean Gill





BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show "Sister, May I Call You Oshun"

Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE



Bo Burnham: Inside

Bo Burnham



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver "Union Busting"

Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae





BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bobs Burgers " Vampire Disco Death Dance"

Jeremy Reuben



Rick and Morty "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"

Lee Harting, ACE



What If? "What If... Ultron Won?"

Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher