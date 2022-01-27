Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TICK, TICK... BOOM! & More Nominated for 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards

The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie awards on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Theater at the ACE Hotel.

Jan. 27, 2022  
American Cinema Editors announced TODAY the nominations for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, and documentaries. The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie awards on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Theater at the ACE Hotel, with an after-party to be held at the historic Clifton's Republic. As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award - traditionally recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film - will be presented to the Sundance Institute for their exemplary work to diversify cinema. Also previously announced, film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The Anne V. Coates Award for Student editing will be announced later.

A full list of nominees for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):


Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE

Dune
Joe Walker, ACE

King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE

No Time to Die
Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE

The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel ACE

Don't Look Up
Hank Corwin, ACE

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum, ACE

Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen

tick, tick...BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Encanto
Jeremy Milton, ACE

Luca
Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak

The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan

Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein

Sing 2
Gregory Perler, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen

The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

Summer of Soul......Or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson

Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott

The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

100 Foot Wave "Sea Monsters"
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything "Starman"
Sam Blair

Allen V. Farrow "Episode 1"
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens

The Beatles: Get Back "Episode 3"
Jabez Olssen

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Kevin Can F**k Himself "Fixed"
Kenneth LaMere ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself "The Grand Victorian"
Ivan Victor, ACE

Kevin Can F**k Himself "Live Free or Die"
Daniel Schalk, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

Curb Your Enthusiasm "Igor, Gregor, & Timor"
Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno

Curb Your Enthusiasm "The Mormon Advantage"
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE

Hacks "1.69 Million"
Susan Vaill, ACE

Ted Lasso "No Weddings and a Funeral"
A.J. Catoline, ACE

Ted Lasso "Rainbow"
Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

Euphoria "f Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob"
Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov

Lupin "Chapter 1"
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez

Squid Game "Gganbu"
Nam Na-young

Succession "All the Bells Say"
Ken Eluto, ACE

Succession "Chiantishire"
Jane Rizzo

BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):

Kate
Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE

Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir

Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

Dopesick "First Bottle"
Douglas Crise, ACE

Mare of Easttown "Fathers"
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo

Mare of Easttown "Illusions"
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE

The White Lotus "Departures"
John M. Valerio, ACE

The White Lotus "Mysterious Monkeys"
Heather Persons

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

Formula 1: Drive to Survive "Man on Fire"
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor

MasterChef: Legends "Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown"
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE

Queer Eye "Angel Gets Her Wings"
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

A Black Lady Sketch Show "Sister, May I Call You Oshun"
Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE

Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver "Union Busting"
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

Bobs Burgers " Vampire Disco Death Dance"
Jeremy Reuben

Rick and Morty "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"
Lee Harting, ACE

What If? "What If... Ultron Won?"
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher


