TICK, TICK... BOOM! & More Nominated for 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards
The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie awards on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Theater at the ACE Hotel.
American Cinema Editors announced TODAY the nominations for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards, recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television, and documentaries. The winners will be announced LIVE during the ACE Eddie awards on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Theater at the ACE Hotel, with an after-party to be held at the historic Clifton's Republic. As previously announced, the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award - traditionally recognizing a filmmaker who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film - will be presented to the Sundance Institute for their exemplary work to diversify cinema. Also previously announced, film editors Lillian E. Benson, ACE and Richard Chew, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards for their outstanding contributions to film editing. The Anne V. Coates Award for Student editing will be announced later.
A full list of nominees for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards follows:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Belfast
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, ACE, BFE
Dune
Joe Walker, ACE
King Richard
Pamela Martin, ACE
No Time to Die
Tom Cross, ACE, Elliot Graham, ACE
The Power of the Dog
Peter Sciberras
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Cruella
Tatiana S. Riegel ACE
Don't Look Up
Hank Corwin, ACE
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun
Andrew Weisblum, ACE
Licorice Pizza
Andy Jurgensen
tick, tick...BOOM!
Myron Kerstein, ACE, Andrew Weisblum, ACE
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
Encanto
Jeremy Milton, ACE
Luca
Catherine Apple, ACE, Jason Hudak
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Greg Levitan
Raya and the Last Dragon
Fabienne Rawley, ACE, Shannon Stein
Sing 2
Gregory Perler, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
Flee
Janus Billeskov Jansen
The Rescue
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
Summer of Soul......Or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised
Joshua L. Pearson
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
The Velvet Underground
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE, Adam Kurnitz
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
100 Foot Wave "Sea Monsters"
Abhay Sofsky, Adrienne Gits, Connor Culhane, Brandon Valentin
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything "Starman"
Sam Blair
Allen V. Farrow "Episode 1"
Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie & Sara Newens
The Beatles: Get Back "Episode 3"
Jabez Olssen
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Greg Finton, ACE, Lindsay Utz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Kevin Can F**k Himself "Fixed"
Kenneth LaMere ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself "The Grand Victorian"
Ivan Victor, ACE
Kevin Can F**k Himself "Live Free or Die"
Daniel Schalk, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:
Curb Your Enthusiasm "Igor, Gregor, & Timor"
Steven Rasch ACE, Thomas Foligno
Curb Your Enthusiasm "The Mormon Advantage"
Chris Chandler, Roger Nygard, ACE
Hacks "1.69 Million"
Susan Vaill, ACE
Ted Lasso "No Weddings and a Funeral"
A.J. Catoline, ACE
Ted Lasso "Rainbow"
Melissa McCoy, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:
Euphoria "f Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob"
Julio C. Pérez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov
Lupin "Chapter 1"
Jean-Daniel Fernandez-Qundez
Squid Game "Gganbu"
Nam Na-young
Succession "All the Bells Say"
Ken Eluto, ACE
Succession "Chiantishire"
Jane Rizzo
BEST EDITED MOTION PICTURE (NON-THEATRICAL):
Kate
Sandra Montiel, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir, ACE
Lupe
Shiran Carolyn Amir
Oslo
Jay Rabinowitz, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:
Dopesick "First Bottle"
Douglas Crise, ACE
Mare of Easttown "Fathers"
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Naomi Sunrise Filoramo
Mare of Easttown "Illusions"
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE
The White Lotus "Departures"
John M. Valerio, ACE
The White Lotus "Mysterious Monkeys"
Heather Persons
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Formula 1: Drive to Survive "Man on Fire"
Dan Ablett, Kevin Austin, Otto Burnham, Shane McCormack, Graham Taylor
MasterChef: Legends "Semi Final Pt 3 Chef Showdown"
Roger Bartlett, Matt Cluett, Greg Fitzsimmons, Dylan Hart, Ezra Hudson, James Messina, Rod Schultheiss, Austin Scott, Molly Shock ACE
Queer Eye "Angel Gets Her Wings"
Nova Taylor, Sean Gill
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
A Black Lady Sketch Show "Sister, May I Call You Oshun"
Daysha Broadway, ACE, Stephanie Filo, ACE, Jessica Hernández, ACE
Bo Burnham: Inside
Bo Burnham
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver "Union Busting"
Ryan Barger, Anthony Milae
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
Bobs Burgers " Vampire Disco Death Dance"
Jeremy Reuben
Rick and Morty "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion"
Lee Harting, ACE
What If? "What If... Ultron Won?"
Graham Fisher, Joel Fisher