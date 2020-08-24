THE WALKING DEAD Director Michael Satrazemis to Appear on DEAD TALK LIVE

Satrazemis also serves as co-executive producer on FEAR THE WALKING DEAD.

Dead Talk Live announces Co-Executive Producer/Director of FEAR THE WALKING DEAD Michael Satrazemis will be their Special Live Guest on Friday August 28th., 2020.

Dead Talk Live simultaneously streams daily at 9:30 PM Eastern Time Live to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook & Twitter under the Social Media Account Name "Walking Dead Now". All Social Media links can be found at the show's official site located at: https://deadtalklive.com.

Upcoming guests also include Matt Mangum and Juan Javier Cardenas. Stay tuned as more guests are being announced daily.

Dead Talk Live as well as the social media account, "Walking Dead Now", are owned and operated by TWDNow Productions. "Walking Dead Now" has a combined following of over 330,000 followers on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View More TV Stories Related Articles