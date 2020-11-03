THE VOICE & THIS IS US Are Most-Watched Entertainment Shows of Last Week

NBC has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49.

NBC has averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, led by the week's #1 primetime show in both measures, "NBC Sunday Night Football," according to "live plus same day" ratings from Nielsen Media Research.

Tuesday and Monday editions of "The Voice" scored as the week's #1 and #2 most-watched entertainment telecasts (excluding newsmagazines and live news and sports), with Tuesday's fifth season premiere of "This Is Us" ranking #3 and scoring as the week's #1 scripted show in total viewers.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Summer-to-date and Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 6 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Fox...2.0

NBC...1.2

ABC...0.8

CBS...0.5

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

Fox...7.0 million

NBC...5.6 million

ABC...4.1 million

CBS...3.0 million

CW...0.7 million

2020-21 Season Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.5

NBC...1.2

ABC...1.1

CBS...0.9

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

Fox...5.7 million

NBC...5.4 million

ABC...5.0 million

CBS...4.5 million

CW...0.7 million

NBC highlights for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1:

Monday

NBC finished #1 Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 (tie), adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.6 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 (tie), adults 25-54 and total viewers. In the timeslot, "Voice" finished #1 among those nets in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers. Versus NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to the Oct. 19 return of "The Voice", the Oct. 26 edition jumped +67% in 18-49 rating (1.0 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and is up +4.1 million persons or +4.1 million persons or +119% in total viewers (7.6 million vs. 3.5 million).

"Weakest Link" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) won the 10 p.m. hour among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. The Oct. 26 "Weakest Link" was up +20% versus NBC's timeslot average this season prior to the Oct. 19 arrival of "Link" in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5, L+SD) and up +34% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 2.8 million).

Tuesday

NBC ranked as Tuesday's #1 network excluding sports, leading the night among entertainment networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Voice" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) finished as the night's #1 entertainment show in total viewers, with week-to-week growth in total viewers (7.761 million vs. 7.736 million). "Voice" was also up +11% versus NBC's average in the timeslot prior to "Voice's" Oct. 20 Tuesday premiere in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and up +2.4 million persons or +45% in total viewers (7.761 million vs. 5.345 million). Digital / Social: Tuesday's "Voice" soared +237% week to week in Total Social Interactions with word of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's engagement, generating 984,200 Total Interactions versus the prior Tuesday's 292,400).

The fifth season debut of "This Is Us" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) scored as television's #1 highest-rated scripted telecast in 18-49, excluding shows with high-rated NFL lead-ins, since April 30 (1.4 for the "A Parks & Recreation Special") and ranked as television's #1 most-watched scripted telecast since May 1 (8.528 million for the "Blue Bloods" season finale). Despite the night's WORLD SERIES competition, "Us" generated NBC's top 18-49 rating in the timeslot with entertainment programming since Sept. 24, 2019 (1.4). The last time NBC topped a 1.4 in the Tuesday 9-11 p.m. timeslot with entertainment programming was Jan. 29, 2019 (1.5). "TIU" ranked as the #1 entertainment telecast of the night in adults 18-49, and was #2 non-sports in total viewers behind only "The Voice." Digital / Social: Total Social Activity for the Oct. 27 "This Is Us" season premiere grew +88% versus the year-ago debut (1.23 million Total Interactions vs. 651,300). Delayed Viewing: This season's Oct. 27 "This Is Us" premiere has already easily doubled, increasing by +145% in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 1.41 in L+SD to a 3.46) and added +5.3 million viewers (7.3 million to 12.6 million).

Wednesday

"The Wall" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the prior Wednesday's rating in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and grew +4% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.6 million), to match the previous week's season-best 18-49 rating and set a new season best in total viewers.

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of the prior week's Wednesday debut in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and increases by +13% in total viewers (2.9 million vs. 2.6 million). Excluding the "Billboard Music Awards" and "America's Got Talent" finale, this ties NBC's best 18-49 rating in the timeslot with entertainment programming since April 15 (1.2 with "Chicago" season finales). Digital / Social: Total activity for this week's "Ninja" (29,600 Total Interactions) was up +14% versus the prior week (25,800).

Thursday

The sixth season premiere of "Superstore" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) scored NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot with entertainment programming in five months, since May 21 (0.8), and retained 99% of last season's "Superstore" average in total viewers (2.801 million vs. 2.829 million).

"Connecting..." (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.2 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) increased by +0.1 of a point or +50% versus the show's prior telecast 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.2 at 9:30 on Oct. 15) and was up +19% in total viewers (1.154 million vs. 0.971 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 rating in adults 25-54, 3.2 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) equaled NBC's best 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding live news and sports, since April 23 (0.6). Versus "Dateline's" prior Thursday original, the Oct. 29 edition maintained 100% of in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4 on Oct. 8) and 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and was up +17% in total viewers (3.160 million vs. 2.710 million).

Friday

A rebroadcast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) retained 100% versus the prior week's encore in this timeslot in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and increased by +16% in total viewers (1.9 million vs. 1.7 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.6 in adults 25-54, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) and adults 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.6), and maintained or increased its ratings from the show's first half-hour to its second in 10 of 10 key ratings measures, despite the 10 p.m. hour.

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles "Sunday Night Football" (4.9 rating in 18-49, 16.9 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:13 p.m. ET, with a Total Audience Delivery of 17.5 million viewers) scored five-week "SNF" highs, best since Packers-Saints on Sept. 27, and won the night among the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers. It's the #1 primetime show of the week in total viewers by more than 4 million persons.

