Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network

THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network

For the week of Feb. 27, “The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating) and Total Viewers (2.242 million) among the daytime network talk shows and news programs.

Mar. 08, 2023  

For the week of Feb. 20, the most recent week including syndication, The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (1.6 rating), NBC's "TODAY Third Hour" (1.5 rating), "Dr. Phil" (1.2 rating), "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" (1.1 rating), CBS' "The Talk" (0.9 rating) and "NBC News Daily" (0.8 rating).

For the week of Feb. 27, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating) and Total Viewers (2.242 million) among the daytime network talk shows and news programs, leading NBC's "TODAY Third Hour" (1.5 rating and 2.110 million, respectively), "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" (1.1 rating and 1.541 million, respectively), CBS' "The Talk" (0.9 rating and 1.469 million, respectively) and "NBC News Daily" (0.8 rating and 1.210 million, respectively).

"The View" also averaged 265,000 Women 25-54 and 189,000 Women 18-49, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

Season to date, "The View" is ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
MY GRANDPARENTS WAR Season 2 Premieres on PBS in April Photo
MY GRANDPARENTS WAR Season 2 Premieres on PBS in April
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Keira Knightley (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice), Toby Jones (Captain America) and Emeli Sandé (“Next to Me,” “Our Version of Events”) each host an episode that explores their family’s unique stories.
VIDEO: Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamos UNHhhh Returns for Season 8 Photo
VIDEO: Trixie Mattel & Katya Zamo's 'UNHhhh' Returns for Season 8
The trailer showcases some of their famously absurd antics and gives a sneak preview at the signature uncensored wit and nonsensical debate fans can look forward to in upcoming episodes. As an added bonus for S8, WOW Presents Plus subscribers will now also have exclusive access to extended cut episodes. Watch the video trailer now!
BLINDSPOTTING to Return to STARZ In April Photo
BLINDSPOTTING to Return to STARZ In April
STARZ has unveiled the trailer and key art for season two of its half-hour comedy series “Blindspotting.” “Blindspotting” is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, with Casal also starring in the series alongside Emmy® winner Jasmine Cephas Jones and Academy Award®- winner Helen Hunt. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'Circle The Earth Drops Debut EP 'Hey Goodbye'
March 8, 2023

Circle The Earth has dropped their debut EP along with an music video for the title track “Hey Goodbye.” Watch the video, directed and produced by Caitlin Hill, and listen to “Hey Goodbye,” co-written by front woman Khadia and guitarist Kazuki Tokaji alongside Jim McGorman (Avril Lavigne, Weezer, Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls).
Janet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST DocumentaryJanet Jackson Returns to Lifetime For FAMILY FIRST Documentary
March 8, 2023

Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, author, actor, philanthropist and global icon as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, and her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance.
Goldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With MadonnaGoldie Hawn Opens Up About CHICAGO Movie Audition With Madonna
March 8, 2023

Before Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renee Zellweger starred in the Oscar-winning 2003 film adaptation of Chicago, Goldie Hawn and Madonna had been developing a verison with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Goldie Hawn has now opened up about the audition process, revealing that she felt 'undermined' by Weinstein.
THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The OscarsTHE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer to Premiere During The Oscars
March 8, 2023

Halle Bailey has shared a new poster for the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, revealing that a new official trailer for the film will debut during The Oscars. Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, are also scheduled to present during the awards ceremony.
Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'Claud Joins Daisy The Great On New 'Tell Me Have You Been Dancing'
March 8, 2023

Brooklyn, NY-based indie pop band Daisy the Great share a new version of “Tell Me Have You Been Dancing” remixed by and featuring vocals from indie pop artist Claud. Additionally, the band has announced that independent folk singer/songwriter Olive Klug will be joining their ALL YOU NEED IS TIME Tour as the opener.
share