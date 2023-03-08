THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network

For the week of Feb. 20, the most recent week including syndication, The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (1.6 rating), NBC's "TODAY Third Hour" (1.5 rating), "Dr. Phil" (1.2 rating), "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" (1.1 rating), CBS' "The Talk" (0.9 rating) and "NBC News Daily" (0.8 rating).

For the week of Feb. 27, "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating) and Total Viewers (2.242 million) among the daytime network talk shows and news programs, leading NBC's "TODAY Third Hour" (1.5 rating and 2.110 million, respectively), "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" (1.1 rating and 1.541 million, respectively), CBS' "The Talk" (0.9 rating and 1.469 million, respectively) and "NBC News Daily" (0.8 rating and 1.210 million, respectively).

"The View" also averaged 265,000 Women 25-54 and 189,000 Women 18-49, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

Season to date, "The View" is ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs.