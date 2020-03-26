THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Announces Guests for March 26 â€“ April 2 â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON guests have been announced for March 26 - April 2:

**Thursday, March 26: At Home Edition: Alec Baldwin and musical guest 5 Seconds of Summer plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1228E



Friday, March 27: At Home Edition: Tina Fey and José Andrés plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1229E



**Monday, March 30: At Home Edition: Kim Kardashian West, Jon Bon Jovi and musical guest Ryan Tedder plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1230E

**Tuesday, March 31: At Home Edition: Demi Lovato and musical guest Demi Lovato plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1231E

Wednesday, April 1: At Home Edition: Adam Sandler plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1232E

**Thursday, April 2: At Home Edition: TBD guest and musical guest Hot Country Knights plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1233E



These listings are subject to change.



**denotes changes or additions







