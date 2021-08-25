THE SEVEN FACES OF JANE Begins Principal Photography

'The Seven Faces of Jane,' is an innovative feature that weaves together eight different 8-12 minute short films - each from a different director - to chronicle a few days in the life of a seemingly average young woman as she uses her few days of precious freedom to go on a road trip filled with discovery and experiences.

Each of the eight incredibly talented directors - including Xan Cassavetes, Ken Jeong, Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Julian Acosta, Alex Takacs and Gillian Jacobs - uses their unique vision, creative spirit, and style to showcase one chapter of her journey -with the only through-lines being Jane, who is played by Jacobs, and her Mach-E vehicle. Each short film is being made without the other filmmakers being aware of the other's story or approach.

The film is under the creative supervision of Roman Coppola. Jason Baum and Sarah Park will also serve as producers on the film.

"It's been exciting to curate this group of filmmakers who I not only admire, but who all have distinctive voices. This film presents a unique style of cooperative filmmaking with each creator bringing their own adventurous spirit and creativity," says Coppola.

"The directors each have totally different artistic styles and it is fascinating to see how such diverse approaches will come together as an intriguing whole.

In 'The Seven Faces of Jane, 'Jane (Jacobs) finds herself tumbling through a gauntlet of surreal, beautiful, and heartbreaking adventures. Each one more unexpected than the next. While dropping off her daughter at a summer camp for the first time, she encourages her reticent child to engage in new experiences. Jane finds herself heeding her own advice. We watch the week unfold through the eyes of eight filmmakers, utterly unaware of what each other have in store for Jane.