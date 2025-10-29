THE ROSES, Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, Sets Hulu Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, will begin streaming on November 20, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. Directed by Jay Roach, the Searchlight Pictures film stars Cumberbatch and Colman in a comedic and harrowing story of love, ambition, and spectacular dysfunction.

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler. The cast is rounded out by Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon. The movie originally debuted in theaters on August 29.

Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures.