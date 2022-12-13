Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PROUD FAMILY: LOUDER AND PROUDER to Return to Disney+ in February

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" season two will premiere on Wednesday, February 1.

Dec. 13, 2022  

Disney+ announced the second season of the Emmy Award-winning Original series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will premiere on Wednesday, February 1. From Disney Branded Television, the series is the critically acclaimed revival of Disney's groundbreaking "The Proud Family."

A season two guest cast featurette spotlighting guest stars Gabrielle Union, Chance the Rapper, Leslie Odom, Jr., Holly Robinson Peete, Normani and more, is now available. The series recently won "Outstanding Casting for An Animated Program" at the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

From creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, "The Proud Family" revival picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny's side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

A full list of the previously announced season two guest stars is below:

Gabrielle Union ("L.A's Finest") as Talia Rouge
Singer and producer Chance the Rapper as Darrius St. Vil
Singer and songwriter Normani as Giselle
Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton") as Kwame
Anthony Anderson ("black-ish") as Ray Ray
Gymnasts Dominique Dawes, Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez as themselves
Holly Robinson Peete ("21 Jump Street") as Dr. Lord
Maury Povich ("Maury") as himself
Storm Reid ("Euphoria") as Emily
Courtney B. Vance ("Genius") as Merlin Kelly
Liana Mendoza ("Hey, Mr. Postman!") as Singing Judge

Kurt Farquhar, the lauded television and film composer, songwriter and producer who wrote and composed "The Proud Family" original theme song and reimagined it for the revival, co-wrote an original song, "You're Lucky I Let You Love Me," with Normani, Mariah Meshae and Nkenge Kamau, for the upcoming season. Normani will also provide vocals on several original songs. In addition to Farquhar, who serves as series music composer and songwriter, Ashley Neumeister ("American Soul") is on board to music supervise the second season.

Extensions for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" include a cross-category product line of apparel, home, stationery, toys, and collectibles.

Cast members reprising their roles from the original series and returning for season two are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud; Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud; Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud; JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama; Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby; Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer; Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez; Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez; Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez; Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi; Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia Gross; and Marcus T. Paulk as Myron.

Recurring voices for the revival include: Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins; Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins; EJ Johnson as Michael Collins; Asante Blackk as Kareem; Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins; Bresha Webb as CeCe; Aiden Dodson as BeBe and Carlos Alazraqui as Puff.

In addition to Smith and Farquhar, Calvin Brown, Jr. ("Moesha") is co-executive producer and story editor, Jan Hirota ("Big Hero 6 The Series") is producer, Eastwood Wong ("Carmen Sandiego") is art director, and directors are Latoya Raveneau ("Rise Up, Sing Out"), Rudi Bloss ("DC Super Hero Girls") and Tara Nicole Whitaker ("Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure"). The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.

Season one of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is available on Disney+, and beginning in January 2023, episodes will air weekly on Disney Channel and Disney XD. All seasons of "The Proud Family," which debuted on Disney Channel in 2001, are also currently available on Disney+.

Watch the new featurette here:



