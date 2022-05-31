THE NORTHMAN Sets Digital, 4K & Blu-ray

After witnessing firsthand the murder of his father, a Viking prince (Alexander Skarsgård) devotes his life to avenge his father's death, save his mother and reclaim his kingdom in THE NORTHMAN, available to own for the first time with exclusive bonus content on Digital June 6, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition, Blu-rayTM Collector's Edition and DVD June 7, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Visionary director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse) creates "an absolute beast of a movie" (Phil de Semlyen, Time Out) with his latest film, boasting an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Featuring epic action sequences and "packed with phenomenal performances" (Ross Bonaime, Collider) by Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, and Ethan Hawke now with exclusive never-before-seen bonus features including nine deleted and extended scenes and exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The film is written and directed by Robert Eggers, and stars Alexander Skarsgård (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Legend of Tarzan), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, Moulin Rouge), Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen's Gambit, Emma), Willem Dafoe (Justice League, Spider-Man), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, Before Midnight), Claes Bang and Björk (Dancer In The Dark).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES on DIGITAL*, 4K UHD, BLU-RAYTM AND DVD:

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

AN AGELESS EPIC - An in-depth look at how filmmakers, cast, and crew immersed themselves in Norse history and mythology in an effort to make THE NORTHMAN the most accurate Viking epic ever filmed.

THE FACES OF VIKINGS - The cast of THE NORTHMAN, alongside director Robert Eggers, discuss the depth of the characters and their experiences working together.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

EXCLUSIVE COLLECTOR'S EDITION BONUS FEATURES ON DIGITAL*, 4K UHD, and BLU-RAY™

AMLETH'S JOURNEY TO MANHOOD -Aurvandil's initiation of Amleth into manhood is one of the most pivotal points on his journey. Take a deeper look at how filmmakers and cast crafted this mysterious ritual.

SHOOTING THE RAID - Go behind-the-scenes of the raid and learn how different departments worked together to pull off this intricate sequence.

KNATTLEIKR GAME - Learn all about this little-known game, how the scene was filmed, and why it's an essential moment for Amleth.

A NORSE LANDSCAPE -We explore the spectacular shooting locations of THE NORTHMAN and discuss how filmmakers were able to overcome the unique challenges of shooting the film in Northern Ireland.