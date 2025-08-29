THE NAKED GUN Arrives on Digital Platforms Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Naked Gun, the 2025 reboot of the Leslie Nielsen-led comedy, will be available to buy or rent on digital beginning September 2, 2025. Additionally, the film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 11.

The Naked Gun stars Tony Award nominee Liam Neeson (The Crucible) as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., THE SON of Nielsen's character from the original movies, as he follows in his father's footsteps to lead the Los Angeles Police Squad. Released to critical acclaim at the beginning of August, the movie also stars Pamela Anderson (Chicago), Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston.

The digital package includes an hour of bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, outtakes, interviews with cast and crew, mock ads, and more. Take a look at the full lineup below.

Bonus Content

Featurettes:

A Legacy of Laughter—Join the cast and crew as they dive into what keeps the crime hard and the guns naked in this all-new installment of the Naked Gun franchise.

Son of a (Naked) Gun—Only one man has the particular set of skills to lead Police Squad! Find out what makes Liam Neeson the perfect Frank Drebin Jr.

On Set of a Set Within a Set that's in a Set—Take a look within a look for a look into the reality-bending hospital scene that takes practical effects to a whole new dimension.

The Funny Femme Fatale—Pamela Anderson embodies the perfect femme fatale in her role as Beth Davenport.

The Really Unusual Suspects—Get to know the cast who steal the show by playing it straight.

Dropping the Balls—Explore the production and stunt team behind the ball dropping finale sequence.

Outtakes:

Outtakes Montage—Breaking the law is easy. Playing it straight? Not so much.

WWFC Outtakes—See the quips and digs beyond the punches at the WWFC match in these outtakes.

Deleted, Alternate, and Extended Scenes:

Bank Fight #1 – Extended

Bank Fight #2 – Extended

Noir Opening – Alternate

Last Year’s Incident Joke – Alternate

Cane's Boardroom – Deleted

Beth Scat – Extended

Frank Sees Wolf – Deleted

Tivo – Alternate

Facade Moment – Extended

Frank and Ed See Balls – Deleted

Skybox – Deleted

Beth Weapons – Extended

Frank Rant in Octagon – Deleted

Frank and Cane Under Arena – Extended

Frank and Ed Under Arena – Deleted

Revenge Kill Speech – Extended

Mock Ads:

Gorilla Nut—Try this enhanced drink supplement for men.

Muscle Slime—Want to get ripped? All you need is Muscle Slime.