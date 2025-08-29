THE NAKED GUN Arrives on Digital Platforms Next Week

The digital package includes an hour of bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, outtakes, interviews with cast and crew, mock ads, and more.
The Naked Gun, the 2025 reboot of the Leslie Nielsen-led comedy, will be available to buy or rent on digital beginning September 2, 2025. Additionally, the film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 11.
The Naked Gun stars Tony Award nominee Liam Neeson (The Crucible) as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., THE SON of Nielsen's character from the original movies, as he follows in his father's footsteps to lead the Los Angeles Police Squad. Released to critical acclaim at the beginning of August, the movie also stars Pamela Anderson (Chicago), Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston.
The digital package includes an hour of bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, outtakes, interviews with cast and crew, mock ads, and more. Take a look at the full lineup below.
Videos