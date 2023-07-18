THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August

The Love Experiment will also air on MTV internationally in more than 165 countries beginning September.

Jul. 18, 2023

MTV is celebrating summer romance with The Love Experiment, a new series that brings the choices and excitement of dating apps to life, premiering on Tuesday, August 15th  at 10PM ET/PT. The Love Experiment continues to heat up Tuesday nights on MTV joining Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta at 8PM and CAUGHT IN THE ACT: UNFAITHFUL at 9PM.

The Love Experiment will also air on MTV internationally in more than 165 countries beginning September.

In this new dating experiment, MTV will bring the choices and excitement of dating apps to life! Three single best friends will enter a literal “hall” of eligible men, who are all ready to commit. Inside this dating utopia, the women are in control as they search for real love.

But they quickly realize having too many ideal choices is harder than it seems. In the end, they’ll have to answer the question, “If you’re offered everything you want…will you ultimately choose what you need?”

The three Best Friends this season include:

Marcia, 30 - Atlanta, GA
Paige, 27 - Atlanta, GA
Tamara, 30 - Atlanta, GA

Mari Waugh (Spicy Mari), will help guide the women through this experiment as a relationship expert. Mari, who is the CEO & Founder of The Spicy Life, has dedicated her life's work to encouraging singles and couples to communicate and connect more effectively by incorporating passion and adventure back into their interpersonal relationships.

The Love Experiment will also feature the following eligible bachelors vying for a chance at love:

Ace, 34 - Miami, FL
Chris, 28 - New Orleans, LA
Chuck, 32 - Los Angeles, CA
Eldridge, 44 - Houston, TX
Henry, 32 - Los Angeles, CA
Issac, 29 - New York, NY
Ishaan, 34 - Los Angeles, LA
Jamal, 31 - New York, NY
Josiah, 29 - Dallas, TX
Justin, 35 - Huntsville, AL
Kenny, 31 - Los Angeles, CA
Mike, 34 - Houston, TX
Molombo, 26 -Denver, CO
Nicoy, 31 - Philadelphia, PA
Omar, 26 - Dallas, TX
Preston, 31 - Houston, TX
Ryan, 35 - Las Vegas, NV
Shawn, 50 - Upper Marlboro, MD
Shawn, 34 - New York, NY
Ted, 38 - Atlanta, GA
Terell, 38 - Atlanta, GA
Tewann, 38 - Atlanta, GA
Warren, 43 - Phoenix, AZ
Yannick, 30 - New York, NY

For more, follow MTV Shows on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and join the conversation using #TheLoveExperiment.

The Love Experiment is executive produced by eOne and MTV. Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Rasheed J. Daniel, Tom Danon, Richard Hall, Amy Callahan and Erin Shea serve as executive producers for eOne. Executive producers for MTV are Tolani Holmes, Elena Diaz, Jubba Seyyid and Sitarah Pendelton.




