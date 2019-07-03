THE LAST CZARS Now Available to Stream on Netflix

Jul. 3, 2019  
THE LAST CZARS Now Available to Stream on Netflix

All six episodes of Netflix's highly-anticipated docudrama The Last Czars are now available to stream on Netflix. A mix of documentary and reconstruction, The Last Czars chronicles the social upheaval that sweeps Russia in the early 20th century and follows Czar Nicholas II as he resists the change, sparking a revolution and ending a dynasty.

The Last Czars takes an in-depth look into what led to the fall of the Romanov dynasty through production company Nutopia's "mega-doc" lens, using dramatized scenes of historical events and an in-depth look into the history to create one epic series. Nutopia, the production company behind hit docuseries such as One Strange Rock, combines epic cinematography and action-driven drama with high-end documentary strategy.

Watch the trailer here:

Image Courtesy of Nutopia/Netflix



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • NYC's Leading Celebration Of Diversity In Indie Film Opens For Submissions
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and Oscar-Nominated Sam Green Are Guests on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • Franco Zeffirelli, Film and Stage Director Known For ROMEO AND JULIET, Dies at 96
  • Peppa Pig: My First Album And Debut Single 'Bing Bong Zoo' Launch This Summer
  • 'Human Voodoo Doll And A Seance' Up Next On MASTERS OF ILLUSION

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup