THE KING OF KINGS Animated Film Coming to Apple TV and Fandango

The KING of Kings, the new animated film from Angel Studios, will premiere on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) windows beginning Tuesday, May 27th, available exclusively on Apple TV and Fandango at Home. This marks the first premium home release from the studio.

Inspired by Charles Dickens, the film follows a father and son as they embark on an imaginative journey through the life of Jesus, delivering a fresh and heartfelt take on the greatest story ever told.

The KING of Kings features an all-star voice cast including Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens, Uma Thurman as Catherine Dickens, Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate, Mark Hamill as KING Herod, Roman Griffin Davis as Walter Dickens, Forest Whitaker as Peter, Ben Kingsley as High Priest Caiaphas, and Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ. It is directed by Seong-Ho Jang.

In the animated movie, Tony-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth sings Live Like That, the end-credits song that she penned alongside Kellys Collins, Tim Nichols, and Matt Wynn. CHECK IT OUT below.

