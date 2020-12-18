THE JINKX AND DELA HOLIDAY SPECIAL is Now Available to Stream

"The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special" featuring Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme from Hulu's holiday hit HAPPIEST SEASON is NOW available to stream on Hulu!

The special was directed and executive produced by BenDeLaCreme under her production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents. Brian Benson, Gus Lanza, Kevin Heard produced.

Jinkx and BenDeLaCreme can also be seen in HAPPIEST SEASON, Hulu's record-breaking, most-watched Original Film Debut, streaming now on the platform.

"The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Special" Logline: Hold on to your sugarplums and get ready for a holiday drag spectacular with your favorite Drag Queens featured in Hulu's holiday hit Happiest Season. This holiday musical is as magical as a flying reindeer and as unexpected as a virgin birth!

"As a first-time film producer and director, I am supremely honored that Hulu will now be streaming BenDeLaCreme Presents' "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special" on their platform in the U.S.! We're grateful to have Hulu's support of a film made by queer people, for queer people to be part of their expansive holiday content lineup. Cheers to the gayest (and happiest) season!" said BenDeLaCreme.