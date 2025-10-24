THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS to Begin Streaming on Disney+ in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps c Debuting in theaters in July, the movie has become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 globally.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s First Family, the latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing). Set against the backdrop of a ’60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, THE FIRST FAMILY faces a daunting challenge. Forced to balance being heroes with their family bond, they must defend Earth from a space god and his enigmatic herald. Check out an interview with the cast where they revealed their dream Broadway roles.

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the latest film available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, featuring IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ subscribers. Subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS: X.

Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring an original score by Academy Award®, Emmy®, and Grammy® Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and other digital platforms.