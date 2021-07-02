THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW YouTube Channel to Kick Off A Star-Filled Month This Weekend

The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel celebrates America's Independence Day weekend with "This Is My Country" and "America The Beautiful," performed by Pat Boone and West Point Glee Club, respectively. July 4th continues with a rousing rendition of "God Bless America Again" from trailblazing country star Loretta Lynn. Also featured are "The Star Spangled Banner" by Oberkirchen Choir, an inspiring version of "America Our Heritage" from the Washington D.C. Festival Chorus and more.

Among the upcoming classic performers featured are Connie Francis ("Alexander's Ragtime Band"), Jackie Wilson ("I'm Comin' On Back To You," "Night"), Liza Minnelli ("The Travelin' Life"), Louis Armstrong ("Royal Garden Blues"), plus Petula Clark ("My Love") and Ray Charles ("Eleanor Rigby"). The wide range of musical performances also includes the Brenda Lee, Dave Brubeck Quartet, Mahalia Jackson, Paul Anka, Wayne Newton and many more.

Comedy clips include Alan King, Charles Nelson Reilly & Nancy Walker, Jerry Stiller & Anne Meara, Totie Fields. From acrobats to THE MUPPETS to skits with the inimitable host himself, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel honors an entertainment legacy with new clips daily and a wide range of playlists to explore.

Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show brought the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.

Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.



Universal Music Group, Inc., 1755 Broadway, New York, NY 10019 United States