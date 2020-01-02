THE CRY Debuts on DVD from Acorn on January 7

Acorn features the DVD debut of the British psychological thriller and Sundance Now Original Series THE CRY on January 7, 2020. Based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fitzgerald, The Cry stars Jenna Coleman (Victoria, Doctor Who) as Joanna Lyndsay, a schoolteacher whose four-month old baby disappears while she and her fiancé (Ewen Leslie, Top of the Lake, Janet King) are visiting family in Australia. Nominated for an International Emmy for Best Actress (Jenna Coleman), this small-town mystery is akin to the likes of Broadchurch. Now featured in a 2-Disc DVD set, this four-part series previously premiered exclusively on Sundance Now, AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

The Cry chronicles the collapse of a marriage in the aftermath of a tragedy and explore the myths and truths of motherhood. The abduction of a baby from a small coastal town in Australia is the catalyst for a journey into the disintegrating psychology of a young woman as she and her husband deal with an unthinkable tragedy, under both the white light of public scrutiny and in their private lives.

Also starring Asher Keddie (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Alex Dimitriades (The Slap), Sophie Kennedy Clark (Philomena), and Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock).

Street Date: January 7, 2020 SRP: $34.99

DVD 2-Disc Set: 4 episodes - Approx. 240 min. - SDH Subtitles - UPC 054961279999





Related Articles View More TV Stories