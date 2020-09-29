Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CROWN Season Four Comes to Netflix on November 15

“Change is coming. 15th November,” Netflix tweeted today, along with four new photos from the series.

Sep. 29, 2020  

Netflix has confirmed that the fourth season of its show The Crown is coming on November 15.

The Crown is a historical drama web television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix. It grew out of Morgan's film The Queen (2006) and his stage play The Audience (2013), and is credited as based on the latter.

New actors are being cast every two seasons. Claire Foy portrays the Queen in the first two seasons, alongside Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. For the third and fourth seasons, Olivia Colman takes over as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville will succeed Colman, Menzies, and Bonham Carter, respectively, for the final two seasons.


