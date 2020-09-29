THE BOULET BROTHERS' DRAGULA: RESURRECTION Premieres Oct. 20 on Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced a new Shudder Original, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection coming to the platform just in time for Halloween. The innovative, two-hour film-part horror movie, part documentary and part reality competition-marks the first spin-off of the groundbreaking The Boulet Brothers' Dragula series and the Brothers' first collaboration with the horror streaming service. The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection will premiere exclusively on Shudder in all territories on Tuesday, October 20.

Hosted and judged by series creators The Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection's Halloween-themed competition marks the first time that competitors from all three seasons of the show will return to compete against one another. The winner of the competition will be "resurrected" and will return to compete on the upcoming Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 4 as a main competitor, and will also walk away with a twenty thousand dollar cash prize.

"We're so excited to be bringing this special to life, and even more excited that it's happening just in time for Halloween. The format is something incredibly different and it truly presents drag in an innovative way that has never been seen on TV before. It's easily the best content we have ever produced, and the highest level of drag that TV audiences have ever seen. We are so proud of the cast and crew who made this happen, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Shudder to produce it," explained the Boulet Brothers.

"Over three seasons of their pioneering show, the Boulets have been a creative force helping to make horror more outrageous, fun and delightful. We're excited to have The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection, on Shudder and can't wait to share it with our members," said Craig Engler, Shudder's General Manager.

Dubbed one of the "15 best LGBTQ shows everyone needs to watch by Cosmopolitan and "required horror viewing" by Fangoria, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has taken both queer and horror audiences by storm. The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection presents drag in a unique feature-length format, blending both cinematic and documentary style content with reality competition.

Unlike past seasons of the series which brought competitors to Hollywood, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection will travel across the country for in-depth conversations with each artist where they live and work, observing their process as they create their unique looks. The competitors will be challenged to conceptualize and design three original Halloween-themed looks and present them in performances to be filmed at haunting and horrifying real-world locations including an abandoned Georgia train station and a haunted mansion in the woods of North Carolina. The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection will also feature music from trans Pop icon Kim Petras and gay COUNTRY MUSIC star Orville Peck.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection is written, produced and co-directed by the Boulet Brothers with Executive Producer David Sigurani and director Nathan Noyes.

