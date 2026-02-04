The Gotham Sets Date for Third Annual Gotham TV Awards

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The third annual Gotham TV Awards will be held on Monday, June 1, 2026, and the 36th Annual Gotham Awards will take place on Monday, November 30, 2026, both in New York.

This year’s Gotham TV Awards will honor series in the following categories: Breakthrough Comedy Series; Breakthrough Drama Series; Breakthrough Limited Series; Breakthrough Nonfiction Series; Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series; Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series; Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series; Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series; Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series; Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming; and Outstanding Performance in an Original Film.

At the second annual Gotham Television Awards held on June 2, 2025, Adolescence, the limited series examining the aftermath of a teenage murder, won Breakthrough Limited Series, while The Pitt, a real-time medical drama set inside a Pittsburgh hospital, received the Breakthrough Drama Series award.

The Studio, a comedy centered on the inner workings of Hollywood, took home Breakthrough Comedy Series, and Social Studies, which explores the impact of social media on Los Angeles teens, won Breakthrough Nonfiction Series. The inaugural Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming award was presented to Pee-Wee as Himself, chronicling the life and career of Paul Reubens.

At the 35th annual Gotham Film Awards held on December 1, 2025, One Battle After Another won Best Feature, while Jafar Panahi’s It Was Just an Accident earned both Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay. The Best Documentary Feature award went to My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow. Performance honors were awarded to Sopé Dìrísù (My Father’s Shadow) for Outstanding Lead Performance, Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) for Outstanding Supporting Performance, and Abou Sangaré (Souleymane’s Story) for Breakthrough Performer.

Winners of the Third Annual Gotham Television Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, June 1, 2026.

