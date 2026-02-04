Video: Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer Star in Teaser for MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Apple TV has unveiled the teaser for Margo’s Got Money Troubles, the new star-studded series starring and executive-produced by Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. The upcoming dramedy stars Fanning as Margo, a college dropout and aspiring writer facing the complications of an unplanned pregnancy.

The teaser previews the new series, which sees Margo join an online subscription service to bring in some extra cash after becoming a new parent. Pfeiffer plays Margo's mother, an ex-Hooters waitress, with Nick Offerman as her ex-pro wrestler father. The series also stars Nicole Kidman, who serves as an executive producer, and Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

Hailing from A24 and multi-Emmy Award-winner David E. Kelley, and based on Rufi Thorpe’s best-selling novel of the same name, the eight-episode Apple Original series will premiere globally on Wednesday April 15, 2026 with three episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 20, 2026.

Kelley serves as showrunner and writer, and executive produces alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; and Matthew Tinker for David E. Kelley Productions. Michelle Pfeiffer, author Rufi Thorpe, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew also executive produce. BAFTA and Emmy Award-winner Dearbhla Walsh directs the pilot and serves as an executive producer. Additional directors include Kate Herron and Alice Seabright.