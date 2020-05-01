TBS Presents “Chew & View” With THE BIG BANG THEORY

Cozy up and order-in with THE BIG BANG THEORY "Chew & View" marathon on TBS. Each week will feature a special assembly of episodes curated and inspired by the series character's take-out/order-in indulgences encouraging fans to do the same while tuning-in.



The culinary-themed nights will air every Wednesday in May from 8:00pm - 10:30pm, featuring five fan-favorite episodes across all seasons, paired by varying food themes: sandwiches (burgers and sandwiches), Mediterranean (pasta/pizza/Greek) and two weeks for Asian cuisine (Chinese and Thai foods).



The linear schedule with suggested culinary pairings for the four week period are below.

WEEK ONE (SANDWICH NIGHT) - WEDNESDAY, MAY 6



8:00 PM ET/PT - "The Hamburger Postulate"



Fearing he's wasting his time on Penny, Leonard ends up making a connection with Leslie. Meanwhile, Sheldon frets over a change to his hamburger routine.





8:30 PM ET/PT - "The Nerdvana Annihilation"

When the delivery of a full-size prop of 1960's The Time Machine makes Penny miss work, she scolds Leonard about his sci-fi collectibles. He decides it's time to give up such childish pursuits.



9:00 PM ET/PT - "The Guitarist Amplification"



Leonard and Penny's first big fight sees Sheldon playing mediator due to childhood trauma that's left him with an inability to be around loud verbal conflicts.



9:30 PM ET/PT - "The Viewing Party Combustion"



During a group get-together, a minor argument between Sheldon and Leonard turns into a heated debate, leaving the rest of the gang to choose sides.



10:00 PM ET/PT - "The Tenant Disassociation"



When Leonard learns Sheldon is the president of the tenant's association, he decides to run against him. Bernadette encourages Howard and Raj to find the owner of a drone after they find it in the backyard.



WEEK TWO (ASIAN CUISINE NIGHT ONE) - WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

8:00 PM ET/PT - "The Dumpling Paradox"



With Wolowitz AWOL with one of her friends, Penny's recruited to fill in for him on the guys' Halo team.





8:30 PM ET/PT - "The Tangerine Factor"

Penny's break-up spurs Leonard to summon the courage to ask her out, and each goes to Sheldon for advice on their upcoming date.



9:00 PM ET/PT - "The Dead Hooker Juxtaposition"



Penny feels threatened when another sexy woman moves into the apartment building and angered when she senses the guys are being taken advantage of.



9:30 PM ET/PT - "The Table Polarization"



Leonard's purchase of a dining-room table for the apartment doesn't sit well with Sheldon, so much so that it forces him to reevaluate his life. Meanwhile, Bernadette isn't quite over the moon about Howard taking another trip to space.



10:00 PM ET/PT - "The Matrimonial Metric"



To discover who would be most qualified to be best man and maid of honor at their wedding, Sheldon and Amy subject their friends to a series of secret experiments. Also, Penny reveals her true feelings about Amy.





WEEK THREE (MEDITERRANEAN NIGHT) - WEDNESDAY, MAY 20



8:00 PM ET/PT - "The Spaghetti Catalyst"

ubsequent to Leonard and Penny's break-up, Sheldon tries to hide from Leonard and the gang that he had a friendly spaghetti dinner at Penny's.



8:30 PM ET/PT - "The Cruciferous Vegetable Amplification"



Sheldon calculates that he'll be dead before technology exists to download his consciousness into a robot, so he goes on a binge of healthy living and ultra-safety.



9:00 PM ET/PT - "The Agreement Dissection"



Priya uses her legal expertise to rip apart Sheldon's roommate agreement, and the women take the flustered Sheldon out dancing.



9:30 PM ET/PT - "The Hawking Excitation"



Sheldon has a chance to meet his hero, STEPHEN HAWKING.



10:00 PM ET/PT - "The Solo Oscillation"



When Sheldon kicks Amy out to work solo, she and Leonard bond during a series of Science experiments. Bert replaces Howard in the band Footprints on the Moon, and Sheldon finds Penny a surprising source of scientific inspiration.





WEEK FOUR (ASIAN CUISINE NIGHT TWO) - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27



8:00 PM ET/PT - "The Big Bran Hypothesis"



Leonard volunteers to sign for a package in an attempt to make a good impression on Penny, but when he enlists Sheldon for help, his attempt at chivalry goes terribly awry.



8:30 PM ET/PT - "The Griffin Equivalency"

Full of confidence following being named one of People's 30 to Watch Under 30, Raj hits on Penny and becomes impossibly arrogant.



9:00 PM ET/PT - "The Financial Permeability"



When Sheldon loans money to Penny so she can pay her rent, it leads to Leonard coming face-to-face with her ex, Kurt.



9:30 PM ET/PT - "The Cushion Saturation"



Paintball leads to a squabble between Sheldon and Penny as well as romance between Howard and Leslie.





10:00 PM ET/PT - "The Mommy Observation"



While Sheldon and Howard continue their bonding, Sheldon's visit to see his mommy forces him to start addressing a new reality. The gang are subjected to a murder mystery party that leads them to speculate where they might be in 20 years.





