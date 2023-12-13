TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR Now Available on Vudu

To celebrate the long-awaited release, when fans rent Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on Vudu, they will get 13% off their next Vudu purchase.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Grab your friendship bracelets and popcorn because you can finally experience the concert for yourself at home! Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is available TODAY on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand service. Fans can now watch the Certified Fresh film in SD, HD and UHD for $19.89.

Additionally, viewers will be entered for a chance to win 2 tickets to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour LIVE in any city of your choice (ARV is just $500 - $250 per ticket. Travel and Accommodations are not included.) Official rules can be viewed here

About Vudu

Vudu is the leading video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango, offering more than 200,000 titles to rent or buy, including the newest releases and thousands of titles for free. Serving millions of entertainment fans, Vudu has created compelling video entertainment experiences, including the ability to create custom Lists from their movies & TV library, purchase exclusive Mix & Match bundles, access digital copies of their physical films, and much more.

Consumers can watch the latest movies & TV shows anytime, anywhere, on their favorite smart TV, over-the-top (OTT) streaming player, Android and iOS device, game console, and Blu-ray player. Streaming or downloaded, Vudu delivers a premium experience with the latest digital video technology, including 4K Ultra High Definition, Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos Cinema Sound.



