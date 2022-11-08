TAMRON HALL Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since January

"Tamron Hall" built for the 3rd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+9% - 1.067 million vs. 980,000) to score its most-watched week since January - since the week of 1/31/22.

"Tamron Hall" improved over the year-ago week (10/25/21) by 17% in Households (0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating) and by 15% in Total Viewers (1.067 million vs. 928,000). In fact, "Tamron Hall" was one of only two daytime talk shows - network or syndicated - to deliver year-over-year growth this week in Households (+17%).

The Thursday broadcast of "Tamron Hall" (on 10/27/22) marked the show's most-watched telecast (1.232 million Total Viewers) on any day since May 2021 - since Tuesday, 5/4/21. Thursday's episode featured guests Whoopi Goldberg, actress Danielle Deadwyler, and podcast host and author Ashley Flowers.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.