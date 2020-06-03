TAMRON HALL Celebrates Pride with First-Ever Virtual Audience

On Monday, June 8th, "Tamron Hall" will celebrate Pride Month with a special new episode featuring the Syndicated show's first-ever virtual audience filled with viewers from across the country.

Through the course of the hour, Tamron will speak with members of the entertainment and sports communities who have made it their mission to end discrimination and elevate the conversation about LGBTQ+ rights. They include: longtime LGBTQ+ advocate comedian Rosie O'Donnell who recently raised money for the Actors Fund via live events; NBA star Reggie Bullock of the New York Knicks who lost his transgender sister Mia Henderson to a hate crime; Broadway's six-time Tony-nominated actor Danny Burstein of Moulin Rouge! who will open up about surviving coronavirus and Tony-nominee Rob McClure who, after landing the titular role in the musical adaptation of Mrs. Doubtfire, only had a chance to perform three times before being shut-down due to the global pandemic.

Tamron will also be joined by two young activists starting an online movement through Virtual Pride, 17-year-old founder Kiara FOX and co-organizer Yahzee Mendez, and Division 1 Men's Basketball Coach Matt Lynch who made the decision to come out as gay during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.

