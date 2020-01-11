SyFy Announces New PETER PAN Spinoff Series, LEAGUE OF PAN

Peter Pan is set to fly to the small screen!

According to TV Guide, Syfy has announced that is is developing an all new Peter Pan spinoff series. League of Pan is a limited series that will feature Wendy Darling and the Lost Boys, 10 years after the events of the original Peter Pan.

In the series, the group, now estranged, will band together to save Neverland from a new evil that plagues it.

The series explores "the painful truths of growing up and the realization that 'going home' is never quite as simple as you think," according to Syfy. League of Pan will be written by Brian McCauley Johnson.

SyFy has also announced that it was picking up Chucky, as well as Resident Alien, Vagrant Queen, The Magicians, Wynonna Earp, and Van Helsing.

Read more on TV Guide.





